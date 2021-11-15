Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after buying an additional 2,530,912 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $43,739,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 46.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after purchasing an additional 526,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,495,000 after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $20,092,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

AOS opened at $82.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $82.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

