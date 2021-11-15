Maverick Capital Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,427,659,000 after buying an additional 769,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after buying an additional 2,785,378 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,434,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,917,000 after acquiring an additional 260,641 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,896,000 after acquiring an additional 253,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Truist raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $89.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

