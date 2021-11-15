Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DaVita by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 433.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,887,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $105.81 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.55 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. Truist lowered their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.38.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

