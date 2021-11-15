Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New York Times by 130.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.79.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

