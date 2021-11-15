Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on XPO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist dropped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $79.85 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.24 and a 12-month high of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day moving average is $111.94.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

