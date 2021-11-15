Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $18.23 and a one year high of $25.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.51%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $336,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

