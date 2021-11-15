Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200,575 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick stock opened at $101.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.72. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

