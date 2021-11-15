Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in BlackRock by 122,092.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 521.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 83.2% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $971.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $899.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $888.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $658.29 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $147.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.