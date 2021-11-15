Maverick Capital Ltd. Increases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 166.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $49.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($8.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

