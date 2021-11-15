Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.06 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,735,000 after acquiring an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $689.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $729.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $726.49. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $806.75.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

