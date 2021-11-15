Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.06 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,564 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 124.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EME opened at $130.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.87 and a 1-year high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

