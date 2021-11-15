Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $1.21 Million in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Baidu by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,447 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Baidu by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after acquiring an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Baidu by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $957,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,159 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 58.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 59.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $585,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BIDU. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.21.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $170.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.00. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.26 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.59.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

