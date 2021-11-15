Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Tennant at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Tennant by 103,380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tennant by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TNC opened at $84.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.24. Tennant has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $264,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $701,905. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

