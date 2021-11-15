Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 13,729 Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 46.8% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.18. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.