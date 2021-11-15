Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 28,834 Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Flagstar Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,639,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 5,647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,097,455 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,361 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,779,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,805,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after buying an additional 500,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of FBC opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.56. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $56.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.