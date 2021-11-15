Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,506,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,251,000 after buying an additional 800,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $27,057,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 2,498.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 618,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,555,000 after purchasing an additional 594,802 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 4,336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 399,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 390,153 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,421,000 after purchasing an additional 343,699 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM opened at $48.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.37. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average of $47.17.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $74,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

