Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 366.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,356 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $78.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $36.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.25.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

In other CSX news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

