Maverick Capital Ltd. Raises Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,480 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 67.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 571 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 7.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIV opened at $229.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.57. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.33 and a 12-month high of $230.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $416,602.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,161 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,169. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

