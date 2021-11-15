Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 4,308 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,671 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,308 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $94.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.15.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

