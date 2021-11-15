Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 53,414 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 64.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 53,414 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 165,753 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 277.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 643.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

PLAY stock opened at $38.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $20.53 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $38.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. Loop Capital began coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

