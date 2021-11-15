Maverick Capital Ltd. Takes Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 105.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 24.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $84,665,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 95.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUE. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $112.24 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.94 and a fifty-two week high of $128.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

