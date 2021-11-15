MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 1-Day Volume Tops $88,392.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. MAX Exchange Token has a market capitalization of $934,997.29 and approximately $88,392.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,391.92 or 0.98845870 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00048659 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.15 or 0.00344805 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $321.11 or 0.00517012 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.25 or 0.00177513 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008856 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001507 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001254 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.