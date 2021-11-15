Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Update

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the October 14th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,971,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MAXD remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,242,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,508,930. Max Sound has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

About Max Sound

Max Sound Corp. develops audio technology software solutions. Its activities include the sale and product licensing based on MAX-D HD audio technology for sound recording and playback. The firm market pursuits include motion picture, music recording, video game, broadcasting, Internet video and audio, automobile infotainment systems, and consumer electronics.

