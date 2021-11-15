Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Shares Down 7.2%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s share price fell 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33. 10,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 686,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

Several research firms have commented on MAXN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The firm has a market cap of $738.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $175.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.80 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,174,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

