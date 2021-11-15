McAdam LLC Buys 5,677 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,677 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,739,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $184.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

