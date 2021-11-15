McAdam LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Amazon.com by 277.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,118,539,000 after buying an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,525.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,392.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3,391.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,512 shares of company stock valued at $282,644,755. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

