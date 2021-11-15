McAdam LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Invesco India ETF worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Invesco India ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco India ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

Shares of PIN opened at $29.40 on Monday. Invesco India ETF has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

