McAdam LLC Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 385.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $107.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96. General Electric has a 12-month low of $70.80 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of -206.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -61.54%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

