Mdex (MDX) Trading 12% Lower This Week

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. Mdex has a total market cap of $663.27 million and approximately $26.37 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00001364 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,008,412 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

