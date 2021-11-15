Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Down 84.0% in October

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the October 14th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY remained flat at $$12.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 10,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,831. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $12.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDIBY shares. Barclays downgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients.

