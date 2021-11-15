MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MEI Pharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MEIP. Truist Securities dropped their price target on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Rowe increased their target price on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

MEIP stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $361.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.44. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 193,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 85.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 56,288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 20.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 18,695 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

