Meme (MEME) Price Tops $409.51 on Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.61 or 0.00351852 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011416 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009059 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006571 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010238 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

