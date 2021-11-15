Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Up to $6.27

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $7.13. Mesoblast shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 6,357 shares traded.

MESO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Mesoblast from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $912.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.96.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,325.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 43.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 124.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 31,194 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesoblast by 5.2% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 183,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

