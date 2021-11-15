Meten EdtechX Education Group (METX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Meten EdtechX Education Group (NASDAQ:METX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 22nd. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

METX opened at $0.56 on Monday. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Meten EdtechX Education Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Meten EdtechX Education Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

