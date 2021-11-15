Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.35% of Methanex worth $8,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Methanex by 10.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Methanex by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 91,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 42.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 30,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Methanex by 6.7% in the second quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 65,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $45.83 on Monday. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Methanex’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

