Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.35% of Methanex worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after acquiring an additional 508,299 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Methanex by 16.4% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,494,000 after acquiring an additional 129,586 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Methanex by 62.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 113,325 shares during the period. Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter worth approximately $3,318,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,304,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,255,000 after buying an additional 56,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $45.83 on Monday. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.03.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MEOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded Methanex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $62.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

