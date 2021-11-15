MetLife Investment Management LLC Buys 2,411 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 68,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $70.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $490.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

