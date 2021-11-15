MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1,798.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Integer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $88.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.39. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus upped their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In other Integer news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $1,017,224.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

