MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 810,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NOV by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 1,310,604 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth $668,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth $39,815,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth $33,165,785,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $18.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.21.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOV. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.