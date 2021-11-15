MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,236 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

KTB stock opened at $59.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.03.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.