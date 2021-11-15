MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $33.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $46.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.