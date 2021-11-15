MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,262 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after acquiring an additional 230,560 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,023,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,390,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,584,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after purchasing an additional 74,123 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $124.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average of $119.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $74.65 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

