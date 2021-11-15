MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,158 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 441,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,427,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

