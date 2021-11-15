MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 4,599 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in FOX by 123.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in FOX by 437.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $3,713,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $38.15 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. Fox Co. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.17.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

