MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,313 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNM opened at $26.49 on Monday. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

