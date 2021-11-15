Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Get Metro alerts:

OTCMKTS:MTRAF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.19. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.