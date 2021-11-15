Metro (TSE:MRU) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$68.00 to C$70.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Metro traded as high as C$65.90 and last traded at C$65.89, with a volume of 109720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$65.33.

MRU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. NBF increased their price objective on shares of Metro to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Metro in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$66.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.10 billion and a PE ratio of 19.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.98%.

About Metro (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

