Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.93

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.93 and last traded at $101.93, with a volume of 145618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth $19,739,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $13,720,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $12,805,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $7,696,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

