Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.93

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.93 and last traded at $101.93, with a volume of 145618 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.55.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio purchased 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,975.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCB. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the third quarter worth $19,739,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $13,720,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $12,805,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $7,696,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 17.2% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 425,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
