Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 24,838 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 112,900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,838 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 111.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,704,000 after acquiring an additional 831,380 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in National Instruments by 69.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $706,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NATI opened at $44.79 on Monday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

