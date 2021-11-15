Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 31,955 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 145,250.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,955 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 5.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 3.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 11.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ONEM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 3.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.36.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

